Mrs. Helen Bates Glazener
Jackson, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Helen Bates Glazener, 91, who entered into rest September 2, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Glazener was a native of Columbia County, GA, having made Jackson, SC her home for the past 68 years. She was the daughter of the late William Cleveland Smith and Agnes Lola Crawford Smith. Mrs. Glazener was a homemaker and worked with Coordinated Apparel for 10 years. She was a member of Matlock Baptist Church, the Joy Sunday School Class, the Young at Heart, and volunteered for Vacation Bible School, assisted with cooking, and visiting shut-ins. Mrs. Glazener enjoyed quilting, gardening, spending time with her family, especially her son and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Walden Bates and her second husband Roland Glazener; three brothers, Hubert Smith, Herman Smith, and Clifford Smith; one sister, Maggie Smith Kelley.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Eugene and Debra Bates, Jackson, SC; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany) Bates, Tara Lynn (Victor) Simmons, and Jackie Cooper Gay; seven great-grandchildren, Harmony Bates, Caitlyn Cintron, Hannah Simmons, Gavin Simmons, Trinity Howard, Nova Gay and Nolan Howard.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Smith, Ronnie Smith, Paul Hobbs, Mike Force, Joe Crouch and Al Lee.
Memorials may be made to Matlock Baptist Church Mission Fund, P. O. Box 496, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday