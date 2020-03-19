|
Helen Bell Sims
Aiken , SC—Mrs. Helen Bell Sims, 93, of Aiken, SC and a former longtime resident of Clearwater, SC, wife of the late Lewis Sims, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, under the loving care of Trinity Hospice, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born in Meridian, MS, a daughter of the late James Oscar and Frances Estelle Simmons Bell, she had been a resident of the area most of her life. Miss Helen was a very dedicated member of Langley United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and was always willing to do what needed to be done in order to help others. She enjoyed playing the piano, crocheting and gardening.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Helen and Mike Baker and William "Bill" and Cindy Sims, all of Aiken, SC; grandchildren and their spouses, Michael David and Logan Mauldin, Melissa and Phil Rucker, Ashley Nicole and Calvin Tindall, Miranda Grace and B.J. Nawlin, Brooke Marie and Tyler Smith, Samantha and Joe Moore, Kimberly Baker, Michelle Baker and Amanda Baker and great-grandchildren, Ember Rucker, Hunter Mauldin, Weston Nawlin, Ellie Tindall, Sophia Moore, Stetson Nawlin and Ryker Mauldin.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10 until 10:45 AM at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will follow at 11 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Mike Rapp will officiate. Pallbearers will be Mike Baker, Michael Mauldin, Calvin Tindall, Tyler Smith, Donnie Bell and Richard Baisley.
The family has asked that memorials be made to Man in the Mirror. (www.maninthemirror.org/mikerapp
