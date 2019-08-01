The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierce United Methodist Church Cemetery
1927 - 2019
Helen Bikas Wade Obituary
Helen Bikas Wade
Widner, Georgia—Mrs. Helen Bikas Wade, age 92, beloved wife of the late Thomas Edward Wade, Jr., entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Winder, GA.
Mrs. Wade was born in Augusta, GA to the late Charles and Maria Bikas. She had retired from Civil Service working in Preventive Medicine.
Funeral services will be graveside, at 11:00 A.M. , Saturday, August 03, 2019 at Pierce United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dewain French officiating.
Family members include a son, Thomas E. Wade III of Augusta, GA; a daughter, Susan Muse of Winder, GA; a sister, Mary B. Cozart of Augusta, GA; and 4 granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/02/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
