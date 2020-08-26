1/1
Helen Brown Thomas
Mrs. Helen Brown Thomas
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Helen Brown Thomas, entered into rest August 19, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.Graveside services will be held 12 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Willie Evans officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed .Mrs. Brown, a native of Fairfield County was a member Indian Hill Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC. She attended Beulah Grove Baptist Church, Augusta, GA. Survivors include a daughter, Yvette Major (Kevin); two sons, Derrick Thomas and D'Andra Thomas (Rashonna); daughter-in-law, Doris Thomas; four sisters, Mary Jones, Annie Ruth Strong, Minnie Hampton and Pearline Morrow; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 27, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
