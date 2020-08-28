1/
Helen C. Corley
1931 - 2020
Modoc, S.C.—Helen C. Corley of Modoc, SC, wife of the late John H. "Pete" Corley entered into rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 just one day before she would have turned 89.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and masks requested.
Mrs. Corley was born in Modoc, S.C. and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mae Clegg. She was a retired office worker and had worked part time at the Edgefield Senior Center. Helen was a devoted member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church. This was a true Christian lady who never said an unkind word about anyone. Any chance to witness for the Lord was taken to the fullest opportunity. Helen went out of her way to help others even if it meant she had to go without. She never desired much, therefore, she truly succeeded.
Survivors include two sisters, Kathryne Miller and Nancy Creech (Preston). Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Blondelle Trotter.
Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove WMU, 66 Flatrock Rd., Modoc, SC 29838.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2020



