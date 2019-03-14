|
|
Mrs. Helen Campbell Hobbs, wife of the late Ernest Hobbs, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Augusta Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her sons, Dr. Joseph( Janice) Hobbs, Wesley Hobbs, Dr. Calvin L.( Shirlie) Hobbs; daughter, Ernestine H. (Robert) Mitchell; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, J. Allen ( Margaret) Campbell, Evie Campbell- Irvin, Evangelist Brenal Campbell; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 8 pm at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund, Bethel AME Church.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019