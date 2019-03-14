Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Helen Hobbs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Hobbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Hobbs Obituary
Mrs. Helen Campbell Hobbs, wife of the late Ernest Hobbs, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Augusta Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her sons, Dr. Joseph( Janice) Hobbs, Wesley Hobbs, Dr. Calvin L.( Shirlie) Hobbs; daughter, Ernestine H. (Robert) Mitchell; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, J. Allen ( Margaret) Campbell, Evie Campbell- Irvin, Evangelist Brenal Campbell; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 8 pm at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund, Bethel AME Church.

Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now