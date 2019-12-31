|
Helen C. Rhodes
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest Monday, December 30, 2019, Mrs. Helen Louise Coursey Rhodes, 91, wife of the late Hugh A. Rhodes, Jr.
Mrs. Rhodes was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a devoted member of Warren Baptist Church for 60 years. Mrs. Rhodes enjoyed serving the church on Wednesday nights and she taught 3 year old Sunday school for many years. She was an avid UGA and Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Rhodes enjoyed watching Jeopardy and reading. She had a great sense of humor and was quick-witted. Mrs. Rhodes was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Family members include: children: Hugh A. Rhodes, III (Angie) and Kristen Zapanta (Laurence); grandchildren: Aaron Rhodes, Anna Rhodes, Kate Zapanta and Lawson Zapanta; nephews: Robert Coursey and Marvin Coursey; and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Warren Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Charles Broome officiating.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
