Helen Clark Carpenter Obituary
Helen Clark Carpenter
Trenton, SC—Helen Clark Carpenter, 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 3, 2020. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private funeral. A Memorial Service will be planned for later.
Helen was born on September 15, 1920 in Butler County, Ohio to the late Miles B. Clark and Estelle Huiet Clark and later went to live with her late Uncle George "Buck" Huiet and Aunt Lillian in Trenton, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul M. Carpenter, son Wayne and granddaughter Libby, sister Clara C. Gray and brothers Beecher Clark, Harlan Clark, George "Buck" Huiet, Jr. Fritz Huiet and Gene Huiet.
Helen attended Lander College and later became bookkeeper for Harrison Fertilizer Company and started her 40 plus years with the Trenton Post Office, retiring as Post Mistress at age 85. She was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and spent a lifetime serving her Lord in many ways. Helen enjoyed her leadership role in activities in Trenton including Trenton Garden Club and Trenton Community Development Association. She was recognized as Edgefield County Citizen of the Year in 2007.
Helen is survived by her children George H. "Buck" (Brenda) Carpenter, Roy D. "Ike" (Angie) Carpenter, Nancy C. (Buck) Asbill, and Michael M. (Jewel) Carpenter and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, her sister Betty H. Sexton, brother Dick Huiet, sister-in-law Mae Carpenter Padgett and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 103, Trenton, S.C. 29847.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Hugh Morgan and the Edgefield County Hospital Staff for their loving kindness.
Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/05/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020
