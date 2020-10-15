1/1
Helen G. Vinson
{ "" }
Helen G. Vinson
Augusta, GA—Helen G. Vinson entered into rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Old Macedonia Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Wallace (Virginia) Gibson; grandson, Wallace Fitzgerald Gibson; four great grandchildren, Kierra Barksdale, Deairs Barksdale, Kelsey Barksdale and Taylor C. Gibson; five great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m.. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing,
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
