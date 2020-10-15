Helen G. Vinson
Augusta, GA—Helen G. Vinson entered into rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Old Macedonia Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Wallace (Virginia) Gibson; grandson, Wallace Fitzgerald Gibson; four great grandchildren, Kierra Barksdale, Deairs Barksdale, Kelsey Barksdale and Taylor C. Gibson; five great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m.. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing,
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/16/2020