Helen Jackson McKellar


1937 - 2019
Helen Jackson McKellar Obituary
Helen Jackson McKellar
Hephzibah, GA—Helen Marie Jackson McKellar, 82, loving wife of 49 years to Charles William McKellar, passed away November 19, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
She is preceded in death by her son, Edd Wesley Petty; parents, Bertie Mae Crouch Jackson and Lloyd Wesley Jackson Sr; and granddaughter, Kimberly Owens. Survivors include her three daughters, Cynthia Petty Wells, Lynda Petty Loudermilk (Larry), and Jane Petty Owens; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
