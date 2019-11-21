|
|
Helen Jackson McKellar
Hephzibah, GA—Helen Marie Jackson McKellar, 82, loving wife of 49 years to Charles William McKellar, passed away November 19, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
She is preceded in death by her son, Edd Wesley Petty; parents, Bertie Mae Crouch Jackson and Lloyd Wesley Jackson Sr; and granddaughter, Kimberly Owens. Survivors include her three daughters, Cynthia Petty Wells, Lynda Petty Loudermilk (Larry), and Jane Petty Owens; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019