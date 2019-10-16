|
|
Mrs. Helen Jones Booker
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Helen Jones Booker, of Vancouver Road, entered into rest October 15, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Historic Silver Bluff Baptist Church with the Rev. Marvin Morgan officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
Mrs. Booker, a native of Aiken County was a 1962 graduate of Jefferson High School. She was a member of the Historic Silver Bluff Baptist Church where she served on the Culinary Ministry, Sunday School Superintendent and as a Youth Advisor.
Survivors include two daughters, Marvel Z. (Michael) Leverett and Natalie F. Abrams; five grandchildren, Drexel O. Abram, Devin O. Abram, Allisha R. Green, Michael B. Leverett and Brinklee E. Leverett; a nephew, Edward R. Craig, two nieces, Latosha W. Craig and Erica L. Craig; godson, Antwan Hazel; a special sister/friend, Fannie Abney; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019