Helen Mann
Augusta, GA—Helen Sumner Mann, 81, entered into rest Friday, February 28, 2020.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a 1956 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph High School. She was an active member of the Church of the Most Holy Trinity and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Family members include her siblings: Dennis Sumner (Cathy) and Gloria Williams (Phillip); daughters: Cathy Mann and Connie Soave (Allan); grandchildren: Cory Patton, Mark Mann, Mason Patton, Jesse Bragg, Will Smith Paul Mann, Lindsey Mann, Gianna Soave, and Tommaso Soave; great grandchildren: Ava Smith, Cullen Patton, Emerson Patton, Jake Smith, Jack Byron, and Mary Faye Briggs. She is preceded in death by her son, Neal Mann, and daughter, Angela Smith.
A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity with Fr. Mariusz Fuks celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.
A rosary will be said Monday evening at 6:00 P.M. and the family will receive friends following from 6:30 until 7:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020