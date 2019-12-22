Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Helen McClendon


1937 - 2019
Helen McClendon Obituary
Mrs. Helen McClendon
Leesville, SC—Mrs. Helen Cochran McClendon of Leesville, SC, born September 27, 1937, Mother of four and Mama to many, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 20, 2019.
A native of Langley, SC, she attended LBC High School. A dedicated and exceptionally hard worker, she held supervisory positions at the Graniteville Company and Delta Apparel for many years before working "in retirement" at the North Augusta Business Technology Center.
She was a devoted mother who was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Beard and husbands, Lonnie Beard and Wayne McClendon. She is survived by sons, Bill and Donnie Beard, daughter, Lynn Phillips, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who loved her as "GG". She is also survived by brothers, Tommy and Ben Cochran and sister Louise Boyd.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, beginning at 10 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock in the chapel.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the . () or the . ()
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday, December 23rd, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019
