|
|
Helen Faye Rushing Tucker, 85 entered into rest February 20, 2019 at Keysville Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center
Funeral services will be held 2PM Friday March 1, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel 4501 Wrightsboro Rd. Grovetown, GA with Chaplain Race Lariscy. Entombment is to follow.
Born in 1933 to Clinton Elzy and Genivie Rushing. She was a native of Monticello MS. But resided most of her life in Decatur Alabama. She was a graduate of Tennessee Temple College, Chattanooga, TN with a Bachelor's Degree. She worked as a school teacher and retired with over 30 years of service. Helen is Survived by her brother Harold C Rushing of Spruce Pine, NC; nephew David W. Rushing of Old Fort, NC; niece Michelle Moore of Martinez, Georgia; stepson Larry S Tucker of Marietta, Ga; stepdaughter Mary Jane Douglas of Belden, MS; 4 step-grandchildren Patrick Tucker, Laura Tucker of Marietta Ga and Shannon Miller of Corinth MS; and Phillip Douglas of Belden Ms.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the members of Keysville Nursing Home for the wonderful compassion and care they gave to her for the past 10 Years.
The family will receive friends from 1PM until service time Friday at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019