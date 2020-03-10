|
Helen Simpkins
Aiken, SC—Ms. Helen S. Simpkins, 73 , of 749 Durham St, entered into rest March 7, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the River Of Life Church with Bishop Walter Kearse officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will assemble at her residence at 1pm. Family and friends may call her residence or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Simpkins was a member of the Gospel Deliverance Church, Aiken County Foster Parent's Board, & The Lions Club. Survivors include her daughter, Levetta Nesbitt; two sons, James Isaac & Michael Isaac; one brother, Jeffery (Renee) Smith; and a host of other relatives.
