Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
River Of Life Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
River Of Life Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Simpkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Simpkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Simpkins Obituary
Helen Simpkins
Aiken, SC—Ms. Helen S. Simpkins, 73 , of 749 Durham St, entered into rest March 7, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the River Of Life Church with Bishop Walter Kearse officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will assemble at her residence at 1pm. Family and friends may call her residence or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Simpkins was a member of the Gospel Deliverance Church, Aiken County Foster Parent's Board, & The Lions Club. Survivors include her daughter, Levetta Nesbitt; two sons, James Isaac & Michael Isaac; one brother, Jeffery (Renee) Smith; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/12/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -