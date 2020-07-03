1/1
Helen Smiegocki
Martinez, GA—Helen Smiegocki, 92, wife of the late Edmund Smiegocki, entered into rest Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Private memorial services will be held, with Deacon David Kriegel officiating.
Mrs. Smiegocki, daughter of the late Rose Rumovitz Oleski and Frank Oleski, was born in Blakely, PA. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Fort Gordon. Helen started saying the Rosary before the Mass on Saturday. She volunteered with the Red Cross during World War II, and was a supervisor with Classic Dress Company.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Frances "Fran" Rollins, and by her nephew, Jeffery Dombkowski.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Mary Dombkowski (Daniel), of Martinez, and her granddaughter, Dr. Anita Smith, PhD, also of Martinez.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation for making Mom feel so special for the past seven years. We could never thank Donna Adams enough for her loyalty in bringing Mom the Bread of Life and also becoming a loving friend over the past several years.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
