Helen Story
Augusta, Georgia—Helen Eloise Palmer Story, 91, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lucile (Best) Palmer, Sr.; husband, Gordon W. Story; siblings, Edna Bedenbaugh, Dorothy Garner, J. B. Palmer, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Ann Barker and Bobby Bedenbaugh; great-niece Fran Woodard.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Orenda (Martin) Gregory, Ann Woodard, Richard (Nila Rawls) Harley, James (Joy) Garner; Gary (Frank Benedetti) Trowbridge, Brian (Tammy) Lee, Archie Lee; great-nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Gregory, Sharon (Kenneth) Caldwell, Laura (Drew) Haywood, Kim (Scott) Verplank, Beth Pollard, Ray Wombles, Tony (Laurie) Wombles, Michael Wombles and Scott Garner.; and, numerous great nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Born at home in the Frog Hollow Neighborhood of Augusta, Georgia, Helen graduated from Tubman High School in 1945. In her early career, she was employed as a bookkeeper at Marbut Milling Company. Later, Helen was employed as the Student Loans Officer at Augusta State University until her retirement.
From childhood until the last moments of her life, Helen's lifestyle reflected her deep love and devotion to her Lord and Savior. She extended unconditional love to everyone she met and sought to reflect the love of God to them. As a devoted member of Second Baptist, Baker Woods and The Hill Baptist Churches, she was extensively involved in children, women, and outreach ministries. Helen served as the Director of the WMU at The Hill Baptist Church and championed support for Foreign Missions for many years. She was a charter member of the Tubman High School Alumni Association.
Due to current health concerns, the family will have a private graveside service where Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for a future date at The Hill Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hill Baptist Church (Food Pantry or General Fund), 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, Georgia; the Georgia Baptist Children's Home (georgiachildren.org) or Simone's Kids (simoneskids.org).
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020