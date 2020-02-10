|
Helen Udell GeeMartinez, Georgia—Mrs. Helen Udell Gee, age 91, beloved wife of the late Robert M. Gee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 08, 2020. Mrs. Gee was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH to the late Howard and Emma Kinsey Udell. Mrs. Gee had retired from University Hospital as an Executive Secretary for John Calhoun of the Finance Department. She loved gardening, baking, and served her Lord her entire life.Funeral services will be graveside at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Reverend Wade Trimmer officiating.In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Gee was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Michael Gee.Family members include two daughters, Marsha Navarre and her husband Sam, of Augusta and Cynthia Dick and her husband Kenneth, of Grovetown, GA; one son, Rob Gee and his wife, Sandi of North Augusta, SC; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Sammy, Kelly, Daniel, Travis, and Michael and eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
