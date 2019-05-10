Home

Helena Joyce Hampton Ivey


Helena Joyce Hampton Ivey Obituary
Funeral service for Ms. Helena Joyce Hampton Ivey, 70 of Thomson will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United House Of Prayer For All People in Dearing. Interment: church cemetery. No Repast will be held. Relatives and friends of the family are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 a.m. for the service. The initial viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of the service, the body will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. at the church for additional public viewing.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019
