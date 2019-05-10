|
Funeral service for Ms. Helena Joyce Hampton Ivey, 70 of Thomson will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United House Of Prayer For All People in Dearing. Interment: church cemetery. No Repast will be held. Relatives and friends of the family are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 a.m. for the service. The initial viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of the service, the body will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. at the church for additional public viewing.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019