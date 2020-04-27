|
|
Henry A. "Buddy" McCain
Trenton, SC—Mr. Henry A. "Buddy" McCain, entered into rest April 25, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mr. McCain, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church. He retired from Schwerman Tankers as a truck driver. Survivors include his wife, Juanita McBurnett McCain; two sons, Henry McCain, Jr., and Christopher McCain; four daughters, Peggy(Ernest) Allen, Lisa (Scottie) Williams, Patricia (William) Knight Johnson and Aretha (Jameal) Eubanks; a brother, Freddie McCain; three sisters, Mary Garrett, Vurnell (Johnny) Freeman and Dorothy A. (Willis) Cook; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. A public will be held
from 5:30-7:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home..
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta,
SC (803) 279-0026..
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020