Mr. Henry Thomas entered into rest July 9, 2019.
Henry was a long-time resident of Augusta and Thomson. He was the son of the late Robert Bernard Thomas, Sr and the late Blanche Tate Thomas. Henry was born in Augusta and attended the Academy of Richmond County. He retired from Augusta State University after a career managing the Maxwell Performing Arts Theater and acting as the Assistant Golf Coach for over thirty years.
Survivors include his wife, Jody Harshman Thomas; son, Joshua Thomas (Dottie) of Thomson, GA; daughter, Corie Thomas Johnson (Aaron) of Thomson, GA; 3 beloved grandchildren, Ridge Thomas Johnson, Josey Tate Johnson, and Henry Austin Thomas; brother Robert Bernard Thomas, Jr (Kim); sisters Mariann Bradley (Alden) and Caroline Schattschneider (Al-deceased) and his two faithful fur babies Lucy and Leeroy.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Southeast Hospice and especially to Mary Pat, Hollie, Jessica, Judy, Deena, Dusty & Tommy for their dedication and service caring for Henry.
The immediate family is planning a private service at Henry's favorite place on earth, Edisto Island, SC at a later date. There will be no local service.
If so desired and in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to the Augusta University Birdie Club (https://www.augusta.edu/giving/gift.php?fund=298000).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019