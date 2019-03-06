Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Henry Butler

Henry Butler Obituary
Mr. Henry Butler, of Clearmont Drive, entered into rest March 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mims Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 9 a.m.

Mr. Butler a native of Aiken County was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Charlie (Lettie) Butler, Jr., and John Willie (Alberta) Butler; a sister, Mamie (Sam) Stallings; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
