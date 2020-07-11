1/
Henry E. "Sonny" Erwin, Jr.
Edgefield, SC—Henry E. "Sonny" Erwin, Jr., 82, of Hwy 23 W., Edgefield, SC husband of Rose Holmes Erwin entered into rest Friday, July 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks are requested.
Mr. Erwin was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Henry E., Sr., and Sybil Sharpe Erwin. He was retired from Olin Chemical and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Melanie (Joey) Gambrell; a special nephew, David (Heather) Trotter and family, Emma, and Katherine; nephew, Fisher (Terri) Miller; and niece, Chrissie Miller. He was predeceased by a nephew, Joe Miller.
Memorial may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1843 Hwy 23 W., Edgefield, SC.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
