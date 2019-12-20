|
Henry Gilmer
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 19, 2019, Henry Lawrence Gilmer, 76, the husband of Margie Mae Scharnitzky Gilmer.
Henry was born on January 25, 1943 to Henry and Clara Gilmer. He was a 1961 graduate of Academy of Richmond County and a 1965 graduate of the University of Georgia. Henry worked for the Environmental Health Department of Richmond County for over 40 years. He was a member of the Confederacy Camp. He was a DAMN GOOD DAWG, attending every home game of the only team, The Georgia Bulldogs, for over 35 years. The family requests all visitors wear Red and Black to the service.
In addition to his wife Mae, Henry is survived by his children: Vincent Lawrence (Kristan), Elizabeth Gilmer, Rebecca Gilmer-Franklin Blume (Benjamin); grandchildren: Kayla, Kaitlyn and Jackson Gilmer of Martinez, Olivia, Broxton and Spencer Franklin of Augusta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Gilmer.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to : 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 12/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019