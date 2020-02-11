|
Henry Guy Shaffer
Augusta, GA—Henry Guy Shaffer, Sr. 66, entered into rest on Sunday February 9, 2020 at his residence.
Guy was a Christian, loving husband, father, brother and best friend. A writer of poems, he proudly served in the United States Army.
A celebration of his life will be celebrated at 7 PM Friday February 21, 2020 at First United Pentecostal Church, 1929 Fenwick St, Augusta. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Survivors include his beloved wife Patricia L. Shaffer; sons Paul, Henry and Aaron Shaffer; daughters Angelique Shaffer and Nicole Cook; step-sons Christopher Burke and Johnny Lee Martin, Jr.; brothers Thomas Dewey Shaffer, Henry Lee Shaffer and Henry B. Shaffer; sister Kay Brend; twenty-six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
