Mr. Henry Hubert Morris, 86, husband of 50 years to Bonnie Dillard Morris, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of North Augusta with Rev. Roy Kiser and Dr. Randy Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
He was the head football coach and athletic director at Strom Thurmond High School, North Augusta High School, Augusta Christian School and Wardlaw Academy. He led his teams to many state championships during his career. He was inducted into the sports Halls of Fame at North Augusta, Strom Thurmond and Wardlaw. Additionally, Wardlaw honored him by naming their football field "Hubert Morris Field". He was a long time member of First Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include his son, Brent Morris (Monica) of North Augusta; his daughter, Brantley Bober (Jason) of Chapin, SC and four grandchildren, Bryce Morris, Riley Morris, Braden Bober, and Baylee Bober.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, A 30809.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Billy Thurmond, Kindred Hospice and caregivers Annie and Linda.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019