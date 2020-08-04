1/1
Henry John Frischknecht Jr.
1952 - 2020
Henry John Frischknecht, Jr.
Augusta, GA—On Wednesday,July 29, Henry John Frischknecht Jr, 62, son, brother, uncle, employer and beloved friend peacefully transitioned to his next adventure.
Henry grew up in Wayne, NJ then married and moved to NY.
New York brought many wonderful events for Henry with the birth of his son Henry III and the business that would prove to be his legacy and a platform to provide a livelihood to many; Empire Tree and Turf. Henry later moved to Augusta, GA along with his thriving business in 1996. Henry was a pillar of the Augusta community and heavily involved with many Arborist societies.
Henry's friends describe him as "generous to a fault", "caring", "tough when needed" "treated us like a father" and "an incredible mentor". Henry's influence had a positive effect on so many. His crew would say "he was well loved, he worked right alongside us, he was loved and respected and took pride in all he did".
Henry is survived by his father Henry John Friscknecht Sr. Step-Mother Lorene, son Henry John Frischknecht III (Maureen), sister Deborah Frischknecht, brothers Charles Frischknecht, David Frischknecht, Mark Frischknecht and Mathew Frischknecht (Paula), step sister Heather Van Alstyne, Grandchildren; Henry Frischknecht IV, Claire Frischknecht, Joseph Frischknecht, Tsiory Frischknecht, 4 nieces, 2 great nephews and 3 great nieces.
Visitation services for Henry will be held Friday August 7, 2020 between the hours of 6-8pm at Starling Funeral Home, 435 W. Milledgeville Rd, Harlem, GA 30814.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we ask all guests and family members attending the Visitation to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
