Henry P. Reese, Jr.
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Henry P. Reese, Jr., 84, who entered into rest February 2, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Skip Myers and Reverend Doctor Olin Herndon officiating.
Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Reese was a native of Morgana, South Carolina, the son of the late Henry Pierce Reese, Sr. and Emma Bunch Reese, and was a lifelong resident of the North Augusta. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran receiving his electronic training and served on the U. S. S. Randolph aircraft carrier. Mr. Reese was a Gideon, a former member and Sunday School teacher at Belvedere First Baptist Church and was currently a member at Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, Hubert Bunch Sunday School Class and served as a deacon. He was a member of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans where he was Past Commander. Mr. Reese enjoyed anything pertaining to the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, or just walking through the woods and enjoying nature. His family will always remember him as being a handyman, historian and an "avid storyteller", reminiscing about the adventures he experienced while serving in the Navy. His family would like to express their appreciation to Alliance Hospice and to those caregivers that provided excellent care during Mr. Reese's illness.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nancy "Ann" Reese; son, Ronnie (Sharon) Reese, Clarks Hill, SC; daughter, Rhonda (Greg) Hatcher, North Augusta, SC; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Donnell) Reese, Alexis Reese, Emmalee (Brandon) Snellings, Brittany (Josh) Napier and Sherri Koon; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Linkous, North Augusta, SC and Elsie (Buddy) Morgan, Edgefield, SC; several nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans; Active Pallbearers will be Jeremy Reese, Brandon Snellings, David Shed, Curtis Wright, Johnny Ruffner and Daniel Robinson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 pm.
Memorials may be made to Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020