Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church
1850 West Martintown Road
North Augusta, SC
Henry P. Reese Jr. Obituary
Henry P. Reese, Jr.
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Henry P. Reese, Jr., 84, who entered into rest February 2, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Skip Myers and Reverend Doctor Olin Herndon officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 5 until 7 pm.
Memorials may be made to Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020
