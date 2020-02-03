|
|
Henry P. Reese, Jr.
Belvedere, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Henry P. Reese, Jr., 84, who entered into rest February 2, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Skip Myers and Reverend Doctor Olin Herndon officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 5 until 7 pm.
Memorials may be made to Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
