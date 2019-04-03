|
|
Mr. Henry Ronald Dent, age 72, beloved husband of Belinda Duckworth Dent, entered into rest Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Mr. Dent had served in the Marines prior to becoming the Plant Manager of The Timberman Company in Camak, GA.
The family will have a Memorial Service Wednesday, April 3, 2019
at the home of Rachel Newton, 2055 Mesena Road, Thomson, GA 30824 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M..
Family members including his wife, Belinda Dent, a son, Robert Lance Dent of Grovetown, GA; a daughter, Rhonda Dent Correia (Chris) of Evans, GA; 3 sisters, Polly Dent, Sandra Dent Swain, and Ann Dent Darby; 4 grandchildren, Chace, River, Addison, and Corbin and a great grandson, Carter.
