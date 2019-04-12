Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phinazee Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Russell Cooper


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Russell Cooper Obituary
Mr. Henry Russell Cooper, age 54, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at his residence. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sisters, Carla Cooper, Charlene (Gary) Burke, and Dr. Leslie (Lance) Lawrence all of Hephzibah, GA; three brothers, Charles Cooper Augusta, GA; Darnell Cooper Sr. Columbia, SC and Otis (Annette) Johnson, Waynesboro, GA; and a loving friend, Viola Holmes.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now