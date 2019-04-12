|
Mr. Henry Russell Cooper, age 54, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at his residence. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sisters, Carla Cooper, Charlene (Gary) Burke, and Dr. Leslie (Lance) Lawrence all of Hephzibah, GA; three brothers, Charles Cooper Augusta, GA; Darnell Cooper Sr. Columbia, SC and Otis (Annette) Johnson, Waynesboro, GA; and a loving friend, Viola Holmes.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019