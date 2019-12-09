|
Henry Soloman Black III
Augusta, GA—Mr. Henry Soloman Black III, age 63, of Augusta GA, entered into rest on November 14, 2019. Henry was born on October 12, 1956 to the late Henry S. Black II, and Helen Juanita Wood Black. He was a graduate of Evans High School. Henry was a Christian and studied his Bible and belived that he would see his Jesus one day. Henry loved his cat Kid-Dee. Henry worked as a building site inspector for Columbia County, and was also a framer, welder, trim carpenter, and roofer. Henry never met a stranger and everytime he said goodbye to his family he would always say "I love you more". He is survived by his two sisters, W. Lynn Good (Wayne), and Brenda A. Black, niece Lauren A. Good, nephew Rick W. Good Jr., and numerous cousins, relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bridges of Hope 2845 Jack Snider Trail Stapleton GA 30823. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
