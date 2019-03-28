|
Mr. Henry "Bo"Stringer, Jr., entered into rest March 23, 2019 at Azaela Health, Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, LLC with the Rev. Dr. Charlie Johnson officiating. Mr. Stringer was a native of Edgefield County.
Survivors include six sons, William (Debra) Stringer, Douglas Stringer, Larry Stringer, Michael (Edwina) Stringer, Ronnie (Denise) Stringer, and Danny Stringer; a daughter, Gwendolyn (Willie) Baker; a sister, Rosetta Stringer; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019