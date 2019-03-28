Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Stringer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Stringer Jr. Obituary
Mr. Henry "Bo"Stringer, Jr., entered into rest March 23, 2019 at Azaela Health, Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, LLC with the Rev. Dr. Charlie Johnson officiating. Mr. Stringer was a native of Edgefield County.

Survivors include six sons, William (Debra) Stringer, Douglas Stringer, Larry Stringer, Michael (Edwina) Stringer, Ronnie (Denise) Stringer, and Danny Stringer; a daughter, Gwendolyn (Willie) Baker; a sister, Rosetta Stringer; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now