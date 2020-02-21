Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Henry Tanksley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Tanksley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr. Obituary
Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr. entered into rest on February 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lisa Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Wanda Hannah Jennifer Freeman, Charles Tanksley and Dwight Tanksley; twenty two grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sisters, Mary Evans, Pastor Lisa(LeArtis) Kelly and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -