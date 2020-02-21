|
Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Henry "Pluk" Tanksley Jr. entered into rest on February 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lisa Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Wanda Hannah Jennifer Freeman, Charles Tanksley and Dwight Tanksley; twenty two grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sisters, Mary Evans, Pastor Lisa(LeArtis) Kelly and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020