Henry Thomas Mulligan
1942 - 2020
Mr. Henry Thomas Mulligan
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Henry Thomas Mulligan gained his heavenly wings on June 19, 2020, in A.U. Medical Center.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
