Mr. Henry Williams, Jr.
Trenton, SC—Mr. Henry Williams, Jr. was born on October 19, 1942, in Trenton, South Carolina to the late Mr. Henry Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Shineida Williams. On Thursday, May 14, 2020, he entered heaven as one of God's chosen children.
His early education was at Bettis Academy. He continued his education at Edgefield County Colored School, where he participated in basketball and football. He also served as a student bus driver and made many lifelong friends. Upon graduating in the top 5% of his class at Edgefield County Colored School, he attended Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. At Benedict College, he was active in football, basketball, and the Civil Rights Movement.
He began his career path at Owens Corning Fiberglass in Aiken, South Carolina, as a Production Manager on D Shift. Mr. Williams was the first African American manager at the Owens Corning Fiberglass location in Aiken, South Carolina and retired after 34 years in supervisory and managerial roles.
On Christmas Eve in 1964, he married Annie Ruth, who he had known almost his entire life. Their wedding was the first on to be held in the second sanctuary of Mount Canaan Baptist Church. Their loving marriage of 55 years produced four smart and beautiful daughters, Kendra Boone (Robert), Tyra Newton (Michael), Shannan Brewer (Richard), and Watoma Taylor (Michael). His legacy will always be honored by their 9 grandchildren: Treana, Robert, Michael III "Trey", William, Rebekah, Ryan, Anna, Rachel and Simeon. He has positively impacted the lives of a host of nieces and nephews. He has shared a special bond with his godson, Antonio Williams.
His amazing life was shared by his beloved siblings: Joshua Williams (Mattie), the late Brenda Sims (Lindsey), and Beryl Garrett (Michael). He was loved by his brother in law and sisters in law: Evelyn Abraham, Clarence "Sonny" Bright, and Mary Palmer (Vernon).
At the early age of 8, he developed a love for driving that became a lifelong passion for automotive mechanics and automobile racing. His excellence in racing led him from the local tracks of Jackson, SC to tracks all over the nation, where he won Championships, as well as met numerous friends and fans. He was a world-renown mechanic, specializing in building and upgrading Volkswagen engines for his clients from around the world. He has been featured in The Augusta Chronicle, The Edgefield Advertiser, in several VW publications and on numerous racing websites.
Mr. Williams was a lifelong member of Mount Canaan Baptist Church, where he was baptized at an early age. He served as a faithful trustee throughout the years.
He was an active member of the Southeastern Volkswagen Association, where he was known for sharing his automotive wisdom with younger drivers. Mr. Williams was a founding member of the Edgefield County Line Volunteer Fire Department. He also served with the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority and was a member of the Newborns of 42.
He enjoyed RVing with his wife, children, family, and friends. Throughout his life, he chronicled many family gatherings, church events, and community occasions as an avid photographer. He rode His Honda Goldwing motorcycle to attend the events of his children and grandchildren, as well as frequently riding with his friends.
The good news is that he has finished his last race and has been greeted in the eternal Winner's Circle by His Savior.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day--and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8
The funeral will be a private gathering with a Facebook Live Stream. A community memorial service will be announced at a later date under safer conditions. We are very appreciative of the love, prayers, and support from our family, church, friends, and community. Please join us to celebrate the life of Henry Williams, Jr., during our Facebook Live Stream at 2 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2020