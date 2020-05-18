|
|
Mr. Henry Williams, Jr.
Trenton, SC—Public viewing for Mr. Henry Williams, Jr. will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of Love and Support can be sent to the funeral home address or to the home of Mrs. Annie Ruth Williams, 72 Williams Road, Trenton, SC 29847. In honor of Mr. Henry Williams, Jr., donations may be made to or South Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association.
The Facebook Live Stream for Mr. Henry Williams, Jr. will be at 2 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 on the Facebook page of Michael Newton, Jr.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 19, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2020