Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore
North Augusta, SC —Mr. Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore, 73, entered into rest April 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Longshore was a native of Augusta, having made North Augusta his home for the past 34 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and retired from United Parcel Service with 38 years of service where he made many cherished friends.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Donna Marie Longshore; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ken Wagaman and Keely and Charles Seider; four grandchildren, Mallory Wagaman, Mason Wagaman, Cooper Seider and Kailyn Seider; a sister, Grace (Jimmy) Bridges; mother-in-law, Agnes Jennings; sister-in-law, Melody (Browning) McRee; brother-in-law, Jay (Yvette) Jennings; several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020