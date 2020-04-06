Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Longshore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore Obituary
Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore
North Augusta, SC —Mr. Herbert A. "Hal" Longshore, 73, entered into rest April 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Longshore was a native of Augusta, having made North Augusta his home for the past 34 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and retired from United Parcel Service with 38 years of service where he made many cherished friends.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Donna Marie Longshore; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Ken Wagaman and Keely and Charles Seider; four grandchildren, Mallory Wagaman, Mason Wagaman, Cooper Seider and Kailyn Seider; a sister, Grace (Jimmy) Bridges; mother-in-law, Agnes Jennings; sister-in-law, Melody (Browning) McRee; brother-in-law, Jay (Yvette) Jennings; several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -