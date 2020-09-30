Herbert Davis
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Herbert Davis entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Southview Cemetery. He is survived by his father, Herbert Lowe, sisters, Berth Streetman, Rosalyn Davis; brother, Sammie Davis; aunts, Gloria (John) Smith, Vernell Allen and Betty Hicks; uncles, Ernest Davis, Leon(Joyce Davis), Jeffrey (Patricia) Davis, Earl (Laura) Davis and a host of other relatives. Mr. Davis may viewed on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
