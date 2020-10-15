1/1
Martinez, GA—Herbert Smith 91, born October 28, 1928 in Washington County Georgia to Eddie Jerry Smith and LoisWilliams Smith, entered into rest October 5, 2020. A legacy was left as a barber and in the Plumbing Electrical trades, and was a devout Christian. Survived by: Wife, Nadria; Son, Perry Smith (Teresa); Daughter, Suzanne Cliett (Ellis); Son, Herbe Smith (Jana) along with 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters. A graveside service was held October 8th at Freedom Fellowship. Rev. ZJ Claxton, friend officiated.Send donations to Hope Chapel Christian Church- 5513 Wrightsboro Rd. Grovetown, GA 30813
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
