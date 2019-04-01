SGM Herbert J. Newcomb, Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 91.



Born in Fountain Hill, PA he would spend most of his childhood years in a small town in upper state New York called Govenernur where he excelled in track, basketball, and football. After graduation from Govenernur High School, he went on to join the United States Army in December of 1945 as a cook. From the time he began his military service in 1945, he traveled the world including Germany, Ethiopia, Japan, Panama, Korea, Okinawa, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia along with several State side duty stations. His last duty station having reached the highest rank possible for a non-commissioned officer E-9 Sergeant Major. At one point in his career he held the distinguished position as Command Sergeant Major.



After his service to America was complete, he spent 10 years with TRW/United Greenfield doing detailed type work which fit well with his personality: Pop liked working with his hands and by himself. He was the type of person who could think of an item to make, jot the idea on a piece of paper or scrap wood and make it come to life. No fancy drawings or blue prints for Pop, he had everything locked in his head. And, he made stuff to perfection without compromise.



Pop believed in a Maker, believed in Service to his Country, to family and to self. He was probably at his proudest when he was serving in Vietnam and he along with several others in his command adopted and helped care for an orphanage of displaced South Vietnamese children. They helped rebuild the orphanage and helped sponsor the education of these children while in Vietnam.



Family members include his son: Mike Newcomb (Kimberly); daughter: Michelle Newcomb; grandchildren: Nicholas Taramangos, Alexandria Taramangos, Jennifer N. Stewart (Preston), and Stephanie R. Sharpe (Matthew); great grandchildren: Kinsley Annabeth Stewart, Adasyn Reese Stewart, Waylon Cash Stewart, Stella Rene Sharpe, Ian Newcomb Sharpe, and Victoria Emily Sharpe. He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Newcomb.



A graveside service with full military honors will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.



