Herbert Lee Wynn
Augusta, Georgia—Herbert Lee Wynn entered into rest on July 11, 2020. Interment of cremains will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at CA Reid Memorial Funeral Home. He is survived by his sisters, Drucilla Morgan, Sally Ann Toby and Betty Hinson; children, Torrey Wynn, Brian Wynn, Marvin (Dorothy) Williams, Gary Thomas, Deborah Estes, Sabrina Washington, Sheila Thompson and Clarissa Daughtry; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great grand and a host of other relatives. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9am at the funeral home. C A Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd A, Augusta, GA 30901
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2020