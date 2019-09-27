Home

Herbert Lowe


1932 - 2019
Herbert Lowe Obituary
Herbert Lowe
Waynesboro, GA—Herbert Lowe, 87, entered into rest Friday, September 27, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Green's Cut United Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing, and was a Nascar fan. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy Mae and Melvin Lowe; his wife, Mary Ann Lowe, and five siblings.
He is survived by three sons; Herbert Allen Lowe (Teresa) of Mobile, AL, Daniel Lowe (Sharon) of Waynesboro, and David Lowe of Waynesboro; a daughter, Patricia Burns (Bradley) of Clarksville, TN; a brother, Clarence Lowe (Jerry) of Grovetown; a sister, Loreen Crawford of Grovetown; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Remembrances may be made to Green's Cut United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 264, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
