W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Herbert Newton Obituary
Mr. Herbert Newton entered into rest Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Charles E. Goodman, pastor. Interment will be in Westover Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.

Family will receive friends Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
