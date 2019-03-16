|
Lt. Col. Herbert William Dew Jr, US Army Ret., beloved husband of Carol A. Dew, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Brandon Wilde.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Lt. Col. Dew, a twenty-year retiree of the US Army, served in three theaters; post war Europe, Korea and Vietnam, as well as a tenure as the chief nurse at the West Point Military Academy Hospital. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit. After retiring, he continued his service to his country as a member of the Army Reserves. A resident of the Augusta area since 1976, he went on to a career with Westside Anesthesia and to become the head anesthetist at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children; Herbert W. Dew, III (Shannon) and Kathleen Dew Cassedy (Collin), his sisters; Virginia Anderson and Annette Montesano, his grandchildren; Herbert W. Dew IV, Victoria M. Dew, Mathilda M. Dew, Emma Kate Seckinger, Meg E. Seckinger, Glenn A. Cassedy and Colleen C. Cassedy and great grandchildren; Colt L. Cassedy and Carol Ann Cassedy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert W. Dew Sr. and Martha Kawecki Dew and his sisters, Patricia Callahan and Christine Dew.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org , 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami , FL 33131.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019