On September 16, 1926, in Glenwood, GA, Adolphus and Annie Bell Lawton Baker gave birth to a son, Herman, who had a destiny of service. His destiny led him into several positions including principal, serviceman, teacher, councilman, coach, pastor, and Mayor.
Herman Baker was a member of First Baptist Church of Wadley, GA where he served in many capacities including, Pastor, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He graciously shared God's word as pastor of Jones Grove Baptist Church, Midville, Fellowship Baptist Church, Waynesboro, St. Paul Baptist Church, Louisville, First Baptist Church, Wadley and he was Associate Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Wrightsville. He was principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary School, Bartow, Louisville High School and Louisville Academy, Louisville, and Wadley High School, Wadley, diligently serving the communities' children and parents. Herman Baker proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War II. Mayor Baker, as many knew him, served the City of Wadley as the first African American councilman beginning in 1965. His service included approximately 20 years as councilman and 15 years as Mayor of Wadley. He was affiliated with the Georgia Municipal Association, Georgia Association of Black Mayors, Local Retired Teachers Association and Jefferson County Vets in Action.
Mr. Baker attended Morris Brown College of Atlanta, but received his Bachelors Degree in Industrial Education from Savannah State College, now Savannah State University. He completed further studies at George Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee and received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Georgia.
It was at Morris Brown College that he met the love of his life. He was united into holy matrimony with Odelia Brown Baker for sixty-eight years. Unto this union five children were born. He is fondly remembered for the time he spent with his children and the children in the neighborhood.
On, April 8, 2019, Rev. Baker answered his Master's call at his residence in Wadley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphus and Annie Baker; two brothers, Adolphus Baker, Jr. and Edwin Baker and his beloved granddaughter, Candace Blount.
Rev. Baker's legacy of service will continue to live on with his wife, Odelia Brown Baker, Wadley; three daughters, Pamela Baker, Wadley, Teresa Blount Baker, Lithonia and Jocelyn Baker, Augusta; two sons, Herman Kenneth (Doris) Baker, Sr., Wadley and Clayton (Margaret) Baker, Decatur; two sisters, Christine Snell and Beatrice Owens, Glenwood; one brother, Sylvester Baker, Toledo, OH; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one uncle, one aunt, four godchildren, all of his Hinkins, Baker, and McKennie families and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation-First Baptist Church, 939 MLK Blvd, Wadley, GA - Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.
Funeral Service - Pineola Church of God, 407 Farm Street, Wadley, GA , Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M
Burial First Baptist Cemetery, Wadley, GA following service.
In lieu of flowers, please bring bookbags filled with school supplies to mortuary or to the church for donation to local schools and/or make a donation to the Jefferson County Chapter of Savannah State University Alumni scholarship fund at any Queensborough bank.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019