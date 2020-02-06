|
|
Herman Barton "Preacher" Hobbs
Thomson, GA—Mr. Barton Hobbs, 85, entered into rest February 5, 2020.
Mr. Hobbs grew up in the panhandle of Warren County, the son of the late Joseph Hobbs and the late Pearl Davis Hobbs. He was a man unafraid of work, being a farmer all his life, raising hogs, cotton & corn, while working at Jebco for 53 years. Mr. Hobbs had a quirky sense of humor and never seemed to be in a hurry. By many, he was known as "Preacher", but to his grandchildren he was "Bop Bop". Mr. Hobbs was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Lester Hobbs, Lee Hobbs, and Davis Hobbs; and sisters, Nora Russell, Jeannette Perdue, Bobbie Whitaker, Ann Smith, Iris King, and Doris Sleister.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Hobbs (Judy) and Mark Hobbs (Robbin); sisters, Weslyn McGee, Marion June Widener (Gussie), and Betty Jo Hobbs; sister-in-laws, Maitland Hobbs and Jackie Smith; grandchildren, Ben Hobbs (Shardonnay), Jordan Hobbs (Kaylee), Ethan Hobbs (Christian), and Elizabeth Hobbs; great grandchildren, Preslynn Hobbs and Jenson Hobbs; and special friend, Marie Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Thomson Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care they provided.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Herman Barton "Preacher" Hobbs.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/07/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020