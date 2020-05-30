Herman Brittingham
Augusta, GA—Mr. Herman Brittingham (Q-ball), beloved husband of Peggy Whiteside Brittingham, entered into rest at their home on May 29, 2020.
Mr. Brittingham was born on December 21, 1935 in Augusta, GA. He attended Boys Catholic High School in Augusta and was a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC. He was a member of the class of 1958 and was a member of the golf team for all four years. After graduation, he joined the army and attended OCS in Fort Sill, OK where he was assigned to a 155 self-propelled Howitzer battery. He then moved to the NCO Academy and was appointed as a Senior Instructor. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Augusta to work with his father at T. H. Brittingham Mechanical. He then moved to form his own firm, H. Brittingham Mechanical, which was later listed in the "Top 100" mechanical firms in the nation. He served his industry as President with several organizations - Augusta Builders Exchange, Augusta Mechanical Contractors Association and Georgia Mechanical Contractors Association. In addition, he held several Board positions for many years for his family's company, Dixie Riverside Incorporated.
Herman was a faithful member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where he attended mass almost every day. He was a life time member of the Augusta Country Club where, over the years, aced every par 3. He was also a member of various local organizations including Augusta Golf Association (AGA), Uptown Kiwanis Club, The Romeos, Pessimistic Club, the Irish American Heritage Society and the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid golfer, a pilot, as well as a sportsman who loved traveling throughout the country and various parts of the world to hunt, fish and experience nature.
Herman was the youngest son of the late Thomas Harper and Louise Herman Brittingham. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Whiteside Brittingham, his three children, Leigh Brittingham Trigg (Edward Barnard) of Boca Raton, FL; Margaret Brittingham Kieda (Adam Joseph) of Dallas, TX; Patrick Herman Brittingham (Fiorella Beatrice) of Mount Pleasant, SC; his six grandchildren, Mamie and Emory Trigg; Daniel and John Adam Kieda; Isabella Schafer and Stella Brittingham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Thomas and John Joseph Brittingham and his sisters, Louise Herman Holley and Rosemary Brittingham Menk as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mr. Brittingham will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday June 2nd, at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Suggested memorials In lieu of flowers may be made to The University Health Care Foundation or St. Mary On The Hill Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express a sincere Thank You for the loving care given to Herman by the staff of the Cardiac Unit on the 5th Floor of University Hospital.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, GA—Mr. Herman Brittingham (Q-ball), beloved husband of Peggy Whiteside Brittingham, entered into rest at their home on May 29, 2020.
Mr. Brittingham was born on December 21, 1935 in Augusta, GA. He attended Boys Catholic High School in Augusta and was a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, SC. He was a member of the class of 1958 and was a member of the golf team for all four years. After graduation, he joined the army and attended OCS in Fort Sill, OK where he was assigned to a 155 self-propelled Howitzer battery. He then moved to the NCO Academy and was appointed as a Senior Instructor. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Augusta to work with his father at T. H. Brittingham Mechanical. He then moved to form his own firm, H. Brittingham Mechanical, which was later listed in the "Top 100" mechanical firms in the nation. He served his industry as President with several organizations - Augusta Builders Exchange, Augusta Mechanical Contractors Association and Georgia Mechanical Contractors Association. In addition, he held several Board positions for many years for his family's company, Dixie Riverside Incorporated.
Herman was a faithful member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where he attended mass almost every day. He was a life time member of the Augusta Country Club where, over the years, aced every par 3. He was also a member of various local organizations including Augusta Golf Association (AGA), Uptown Kiwanis Club, The Romeos, Pessimistic Club, the Irish American Heritage Society and the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid golfer, a pilot, as well as a sportsman who loved traveling throughout the country and various parts of the world to hunt, fish and experience nature.
Herman was the youngest son of the late Thomas Harper and Louise Herman Brittingham. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Whiteside Brittingham, his three children, Leigh Brittingham Trigg (Edward Barnard) of Boca Raton, FL; Margaret Brittingham Kieda (Adam Joseph) of Dallas, TX; Patrick Herman Brittingham (Fiorella Beatrice) of Mount Pleasant, SC; his six grandchildren, Mamie and Emory Trigg; Daniel and John Adam Kieda; Isabella Schafer and Stella Brittingham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Thomas and John Joseph Brittingham and his sisters, Louise Herman Holley and Rosemary Brittingham Menk as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mr. Brittingham will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday June 2nd, at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Suggested memorials In lieu of flowers may be made to The University Health Care Foundation or St. Mary On The Hill Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express a sincere Thank You for the loving care given to Herman by the staff of the Cardiac Unit on the 5th Floor of University Hospital.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.