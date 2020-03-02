|
Master Gunnery Sergeant Herman Joseph "Joe" Fogle, USMC, Ret.
Augusta, GA—MGySgt Herman Joseph "Joe" Fogle, U.S. Marine Corp RET, 85, husband of the late Linda Sutton Fogle and the late Dollie C. Fogle, entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Univeristy Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., with the Rev. Father Mark Van Alstine officiating. Interment with Marine Honors will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Fogle, a native of Owensboro, KY, had made Augusta his home for the past 48 years and was the son of the late Victor E. and Bessie Hamilton Fogle. He had retired following a career as an M.P. in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in Vietnam. Following retirement, he had worked for the Southern Company in security and then as a Bailiff in the U.S. Federal Court. He loved to decorate his home at Christmas with blue lights and was very proud of his yard. He was a member of "The Bo Bunch", who met at BoJangles on Peach Orchard Road. Mr. Fogle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sons, Perry Joseph Fogle (Susan) and Thomas Rambo (Elaine); daughters, Sabrina Fogle Vaughn (Donald, Sr.) and Janis Stoppelbein (Nathan); sisters, Victorine Edwards, Rose Ann Griggs, Louise Payne, Theresa Payne and Stella Payne; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Will Gibbs, Matthew Matson, Allen Fogle, Jacob Rambo, Tim Fogle, and Christian Gibbs.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of "The Bo Bunch".
If desired, the family requests memorials to the or to .
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00
P.M. at the funeral home.
