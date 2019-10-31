|
Herman L. Thacker, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at University Hospital, Herman Lindsey Thacker, Sr., 86, loving husband of 64 years to Elizabeth Ashley Thacker.
Mr. Thacker was born in Fitzgerald, GA to Marvin and Lila Thacker, but lived in Augusta most of his life. He worked at Babcock Wilcox and Thermal Ceramics for 41 years. Mr. Thacker loved golf, especially with his grandson, fishing, yard work, and working in his vegetable garden. He was a longtime member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Thacker was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, family members include: son: Lin (Denise) Thacker; daughter: Robin (Bobby) Rinder; brother: Jerry (Sally) Thacker; sister:
Marcia Lee (Joe) Lott; grandchildren: Scott (Allison) Brown, Brandon (Kara) Thacker; Ashley (Matt) Gaylor; Haley (Evan) King and Ryan (Michelle) Thacker; great grandchildren: Olivia, Karly, Elly & Emmy, Natalie & Brooke, and Oaklyn. Mr. Thacker is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lila Thacker and his brothers: Julius and Joel Thacker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with Rev. Bert Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Scott Brown, Brandon Thacker, Ryan Thacker, Derek Thacker, Jay Thacker, Dale Edmonds and Joey Lott.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford Avenue Baptist Church, 507 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Saturday, at 10:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019